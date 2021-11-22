Good morning, baseball fans!

Bit slow on the news front this weekend, and I imagine it will be much the same throughout this week with the holiday coming up.

So I thought we’d take this chance to talk about some of our favorite San Francisco Giants highlights from this season. Now, if you know me, you’re probably thinking it’s going to be something from Brandon Belt. But you’re wrong! Because my favorite thing in baseball is pitchers getting clutch hits. And there was nothing more clutch than what Kevin Gausman did on September 17th against the Atlanta Braves.

Let me set the tone. It was a Logan Webb start and he pitched a gem, as he was wont to do down the stretch, throwing seven innings of two-run ball, while the Giants put together four runs of their own. But Tyler Rogers came out to pitch the ninth and had a rough go of it, allowing three runs, which tied up the game.

The game was an all hands on deck affair at that point and the team had burned through all of their position players by the 11th inning, which is how Kevin Gausman found himself coming to the plate with bases loaded. With one out and a 3-2 count, Gausman hit a fly ball to Joc Pederson in right field, allowing Brandon Crawford to score, hug his fellow Brandon at the plate, then make a bee-line to pile on Gausman, who looked euphoric the rest of the night.

Gausman has since equated this moment to being the best moment of his life, aside from the birth of his two children.

What were some of your favorite moments from this season?

