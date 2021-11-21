By now you probably know that the 2021 San Francisco Giants set an MLB record for pinch hit home runs with 18. Those pinch hit dingers represented one of the most fun parts of the best regular season in Giants franchise history.

So it’s probably a good idea to watch all of them, right?

The Giants season may have ended in disappointment, but it’s always good to remember just how fun it was as it unfolded. And it sure was fun. So let’s watch those historic 18 pinch-hit home runs, and remember just how sensational the 107-win 2021 Giants were.

My goodness those are some absolutely delightful dingers.

