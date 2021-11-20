The San Francisco Giants season is well underway, and while it’s been lacking in big free agency moves, it’s been an offseason full of headlines. Buster Posey retired; Brandon Crawford finished fourth in MVP voting; Kevin Gausman finished sixth in Cy Young voting, Brandon Belt returned after accepting the Qualifying Offer; manager Gabe Kapler had his contract extended; and three prospects were protected from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.

So it only made sense that the Giants would bring on some of their main decision makers as they get underway with an offseason of video content. The team is still rolling out their “Chalk Talk” series on their YouTube page, which became popular at the start of the pandemic when it was our only dose of fresh Giants material.

The most recent episode is Kapler and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, who spend an hour talking all things Giants with broadcaster Dave Flemming.

It’s a fun watch.

Old, random MCC article for you to read

The Bumgarner Home Run Club Expands Its Membership (Sept. 29, 2012 — Bryan Murphy)

How many days until pitchers and catchers report?

Giants pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training in Scottsdale in only 89 days.

Have a great Saturday, friends.