Brandon Crawford finishes 4th in MVP voting

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, fresh off of a resurgent year, has finished fourth in the National League MVP race. Crawford, who had previously only received MVP votes in one other season (2016, when he finished 12th), earned four first-place votes.

He appeared on all 30 voters’ ballots (two voters from each NL market, with 10-vote ballots), picking up two second-place votes, one third-place vote, seven fourth-place votes, eight fifth-place votes, four sixth-place votes, three seventh-place votes, and one ninth-place vote.

All of that led to 213 points, almost enough to sneak into the top three, as the person directly ahead of him, Fernando Tatis Jr., had 244 points.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper won the award, with Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto the runner-up.

Crawford wasn’t the only Giant to receive MVP votes. Catcher Buster Posey, pitcher Kevin Gausman, and clutch-hit aficionado LaMonte Wade Jr. each received one 10th-place vote.

The fourth-place finish is the highest for a Giant since Posey won the award nine years ago. The quartet of Giants earning votes is the first time that’s happened since 2016, when Crawford, Posey, Madison Bumgarner, and Johnny Cueto all received down-ballot votes.

I think it’s safe to say that not many people predicted that Crawford would finish fourth in MVP voting when the season started, but then again, no one predicted 107 wins for the Giants either.

What a season for the player and the team.