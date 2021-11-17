Good morning, baseball fans!

The stove is starting to heat up, with yesterday’s news about Noah Syndergaard signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

And for the first time in a few years, it seems possible that the San Francisco Giants might pursue a top-tier free agent or work up a big trade. Eventually. Kind of slow at the moment, but that’s okay. At the time of this being written there is still no word on Brandon Belt’s decision on whether or not to accept the qualifying offer. And that feels like it will probably be the only big news of the week for the Giants.

I was looking for today’s “old random article” and found this from four years ago today. I don’t know about you, but I think I had completely forgotten that the Giants were in on trading for Giancarlo Stanton in 2017. I think I tend to block these kinds of things out of my memory afterwards because of the disappointment I feel after allowing myself to get my hopes up. Heck, I even forgot they were in on Bryce Harper as a free agent too. But there was really no way Stanton was going to approve a trade or Harper choose to sign with a team on the brink of a rebuild.

Now, though, they’re a team coming off of a historically successful season with ambitions for a deeper playoff run in 2022. So it’s possible they could be in the mix for top tier players this offseason.

Who would you like to see the team pursue for the 2022 season (and beyond)?

Old, random MCC article for you to read

That time when Brandon Belt beat the shift in the World Series (January 27th, 2015 - Grant Brisbee)

How many days until pitchers and catchers report?

Giants pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in just 92 days.