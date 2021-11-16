Good morning, baseball fans!

The window is closing on Brandon Belt’s time to make a decision as to whether or not he’ll choose to accept the qualifying offer extended by the San Francisco Giants. He has 10 days from the date that it was issued, which was November 7th.

Personally, I think he’ll reject it and continue to work towards a longer contract with the team. But I also expected to see Buster Posey playing baseball next season, so what do I know?

I don’t think it’s likely that Belt will be going anywhere, though. The organization has made it clear that they want him back if they can work out a deal. And if they were willing to do so for Brandon Crawford this summer, I think they’ll be likely to offer him something very similar.

We should have an answer on the qualifying offer in the next couple of days, at least. And possibly even a deal, if we’re very lucky. Until then, we can make predictions! What kind of contract do you think Belt will ultimately receive?

Old, random MCC article for you to read

Celebrating the Giants pitcher dingers of 2016 (November 22nd, 2016 - Doug Bruzzone)

How many days until pitchers and catchers report?

Giants pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in just 93 days.