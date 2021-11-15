Good morning, baseball fans!

I don’t know about you, but I still have mornings where I forget that Buster Posey has retired, and then the memory comes crashing down, and I get really sad before I’ve even had coffee. It’s going to be a long process to come to terms with the fact that he’s no longer on the San Francisco Giants. Or even playing baseball.

It took me a long time to come to terms with the fact that Madison Bumgarner was playing for another team, but at least I can still see him now and again.

But then I see things like this quote from Mike Krukow on the KNBR Murph & Mac Show (summarized here by the KNBR staff) in which Krukow talks about the pain Posey was dealing with, which he discussed in his press conference. But he goes on to add just how much it had come to affect his daily routine, noting:

“For Buster, he was spending two hours before every game to get ready to play a game. When you spend more time in the training room than you are on the field, that starts to wear on you”

I can’t be sad that he’s gone. I’m glad that he’s able to rest. I hope he’s able to recover more fully from the injuries and pain that have plagued him. And I’ll forever be grateful for what he gave us.

