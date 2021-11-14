Last week a tweet caught my eye. It came from MLB’s official Twitter account, and offered up a way-too-early power ranking for the 2022 season. The top 10 teams were listed, and I had to scroll all the way to No. 8 to find the San Francisco Giants.

On the one hand, I get it. The Giants outperformed expectations by a truly historic margin in 2021, and now face an offseason where Kevin Gausman, Kris Bryant, Brandon Belt, Anthony DeSclafani, and Alex Wood are free agents, and Buster Posey retired.

On the other hand ... really? Aside from the fact that teams are clearly being rewarded for performance, even if being unsustainable (anyone think 88-win Atlanta, with the seventh-best run differential in the Majors, would be sitting anywhere near the top had they not completed an improbable World Series run?), my gut just tells me the Giants are better than a lot of those teams. They finished 2021 with a better record than all of them, and a better differential than all but one.

Then again, maybe my gut is biased.

Old, random MCC article for you to read

Let’s talk about Nicholas Castellanos for a minute (Jan. 29, 2019 — Bryan Murphy)

How many days until pitchers and catchers report?

Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in 95 days.

Hope you all have a great Sunday.