Today’s BP is brought to you SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in San Francisco Giants fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Now that a thrilling San Francisco Giants season is in the rear view mirror, and so is the World Series, it’s time to turn all of our attention to the offseason. But unfortunately, that offseason is currently murky; not for the Giants specifically, but for baseball.

With the collective bargaining agreement expiring, whispers of a lockout have been circulating since long before the 2021 season even started.

And according to the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, the majority of MLB fans are anticipating a lockout to eventually occur.

Fans are much less sure as to the extent of the lockout however. There’s a chance that the potential lockout could be resolved within weeks, or even days. There’s also a chance that it cuts into the 2022 season — or even prevents it from ever happening.

Polled fans were mostly split (and a little optimistic) on whether the lockout would extend into the scheduled Spring Training time.

We’ll find out soon enough.

Old, random MCC article for you to read

How long will it take for the Giants’ farm system to stop being awful? (Feb. 5, 2018 — Grant Brisbee)

How many days until pitchers and catchers report?

Giants pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Scottsdale in 96 days.

Have a wonderful Saturday, y’all.