Good morning, baseball fans!

It was announced yesterday that the San Francisco Giants had one player winning a 2021 Silver Slugger, and I bet you already know who it was.

That’s right, our recently retired catcher/epitome of a Forever Giant, Buster Posey. This is Posey’s fifth, which puts him on an elite list of only five other catchers to do so. It’s sad to think that he won’t have the chance to get another one, but how amazing is it that he was able to go out on top, with a Silver Slugger award on his way out the door?

Posey now has the second most of any Giant player, second only to Barry Bonds (who had nine). Posey had a .304 AVG with a .889 OPS and hit 18 home runs, his most since 2015 (a season in which he came in ninth in the MVP race).

The Giants’ social media team said it best:

Additionally, we would like to congratulate Anirudh Kilambi on his new position as the assistant general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies! I don’t believe we can either confirm or deny whether he used to post here in the McCovey Chronicles community, but if he’s lurking, hello! And congratulations on your path to world domination! We couldn’t be prouder!

The Philadelphia Phillies are hiring Anirudh Kilambi as an assistant general manager, sources tell me and @kileymcd. Kilambi, 27, was the assistant director of research and development for the Tampa Bay Rays, who continue to be the game’s most bountiful pipeline for executives. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 11, 2021

How many days until pitchers and catchers report?

Giants pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in just 98 days.