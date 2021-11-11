Good morning, baseball fans!

It’s time for some “not news, but not not news.” It was reported yesterday that the San Francisco Giants met with representatives for two of their many free agents to work on advancing talks about a return.

One of which was Anthony DeSclafani. As we are all aware, the Giants 2022 rotation at this point more closely resembles Logan Webb holding a roll of duct tape and a prayer. So pitching is a huge priority this offseason. The Giants did not extend a qualifying offer to DeSclafani because they knew his interest was going to be for a multiple year contract, and it was reported by Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic that that was, indeed, what was on the table in the discussions.

Additionally, the organization met with Brandon Belt’s representatives to continue discussing potential contract options. Belt was extended a qualifying offer, and per Baggarly, Farhan Zaidi doesn’t have a feel for whether he’ll accept it, but they haven’t ruled it out. Personally, I imagine Belt will be looking for something similar to the extension Brandon Crawford received, but we’ll see how it plays out.

The Giants should really lock that down soon, though, because former McCovey Chronicles writer Kenny Kelly is in a one-man war with them, with these daily classics that you should definitely be following him for:

I badly draw Brandon Belt every day until the Giants re-sign him.



Day 7 pic.twitter.com/mU706mo2H7 — Kenny Kelly (@KennyKellyWords) November 9, 2021

