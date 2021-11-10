It’s officially offseason time, and that was made clear on Tuesday, when 29 San Francisco Giants Minor Leaguers elected free agency.

RHP Gerson Garabito

RHP Jesus Tona

RHP Jasier Herrera

LHP Luis Amaya

LHP Phil Pfeifer

C Ronnie Freeman

C Bryan Torres

C Andres Angulo

C Bruce Maxwell

2B Jason Krizan

2B Arismendy Alcantara

2B Peter Maris

3B Mitchell Tolman

OF Braden Bishop

OF Joe McCarthy — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) November 9, 2021

OF Luis Alexander Basabe

OF Sandro Fabian — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) November 9, 2021

Probably most notable on the list is infielder Arismendy Alcántara, who had a very strong season with AAA Sacramento. A switch-hitter, Alcántara hit .280/.337/.586 (119 wRC+), though those numbers were a bit higher before a slow end to the season. But with the Giants having a ton of depth in the infield, he never got a call to the Majors — nor did Jason Krizan, who also elected free agency.

Also included Luis Alexander Basabe, who was on the active roster a bit in 2020, and Sandro Fabian, who spent plenty of time as a top 10 prospect in the organization. 2020 Opening Day roster maker Joe McCarthy also elected free agency, as well as Braden Bishop, older brother of Giants 2019 first-round pick Hunter Bishop. And a fair number of intriguing relief arms, too.

All of these players can return to the Giants, and many surely will.

Old, random MCC article for you to read

Hunter and Alexis Pence’s couples Halloween costume is amazing again (Oct. 31, 2017 — Grant Brisbee)

How many days until pitchers and catchers report?

Giants pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in just 99 days.

Have a great Wednesday, friends.