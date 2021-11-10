It’s officially offseason time, and that was made clear on Tuesday, when 29 San Francisco Giants Minor Leaguers elected free agency.
RHP Gerson Garabito— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) November 9, 2021
RHP Jesus Tona
RHP Jasier Herrera
LHP Luis Amaya
LHP Phil Pfeifer
C Ronnie Freeman
C Bryan Torres
C Andres Angulo
C Bruce Maxwell
2B Jason Krizan
2B Arismendy Alcantara
2B Peter Maris
3B Mitchell Tolman
OF Braden Bishop
OF Joe McCarthy
OF Luis Alexander Basabe— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) November 9, 2021
OF Sandro Fabian
Probably most notable on the list is infielder Arismendy Alcántara, who had a very strong season with AAA Sacramento. A switch-hitter, Alcántara hit .280/.337/.586 (119 wRC+), though those numbers were a bit higher before a slow end to the season. But with the Giants having a ton of depth in the infield, he never got a call to the Majors — nor did Jason Krizan, who also elected free agency.
Also included Luis Alexander Basabe, who was on the active roster a bit in 2020, and Sandro Fabian, who spent plenty of time as a top 10 prospect in the organization. 2020 Opening Day roster maker Joe McCarthy also elected free agency, as well as Braden Bishop, older brother of Giants 2019 first-round pick Hunter Bishop. And a fair number of intriguing relief arms, too.
All of these players can return to the Giants, and many surely will.
